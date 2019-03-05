FA to investigate bottle and coin throwing during Sheffield derby

Jack O'Connell had a bottle and a coin thrown at him during the Steel City derby

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to face punishment after a bottle and a coin were thrown at Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell during last night's Steel City derby, Sky sources understand.

Sky Sports News understands that the incident has been included in referee Peter Bankes' match report and consequently the Football Association will be investigating the matter.

Wednesday boss Steve Bruce, speaking after the game, said: "I didn't see it, but if that's right then that's the society we live in."

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

His counterpart Chris Wilder said: "It's gone pretty hostile now and I don't think anyone wants to see that. I'm disappointed it's gone that way."

Monday's Steel City derby finished goalless in the Sky Bet Championship, leaving Wilder's side third in the table.