Steve Bruce contract details leaked to Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday believe

Steve Bruce became Newcastle boss after leaving Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday believe confidential details of Steve Bruce's contract were leaked to Newcastle, making it impossible for them to keep hold of their manager.

The Premier League are due to consider whether Newcastle broke any rules after, it is alleged, they became aware of the details of a release clause in Bruce's contract at Hillsborough.

Bruce was confirmed as Newcastle head coach just 48 hours after standing down from his role with the Owls.

The league has overseen numerous disputes between clubs over approaches for managers, most recently a complaint from Watford over Everton's attempts to sign their manager Marco Silva.

Everton later paid Watford £4m in compensation.

4:46 Steve Bruce spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News after arriving in China to begin work as Newcastle's new head coach Steve Bruce spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News after arriving in China to begin work as Newcastle's new head coach

This complaint differs from previous ones, however, as it features an EFL club complaining about the behaviour of a Premier League side.

In a statement on Monday, Sheffield Wednesday said: "Following Newcastle United's announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United's conduct to the Premier League.

"As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the club's allegations, the club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing."

Newcastle have been busy in the transfer market since Bruce rived at St James' Park, with striker Joelinton joining from German side Hoffenheim for a Magpies club-record £40m.