Sheffield Wednesday charged with breach of financial rules by EFL

The club have responded by saying the "charges will be vigorously defended"

Last Updated: 14/11/19 4:58pm

Sheffield Wednesday have been charged by the EFL after a breach of finanical rules.

A statement from the EFL said: "Following a formal investigation into financial information provided by Sheffield Wednesday in relation to the club's 2017/18 Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) submission, the EFL has today issued a number of charges relating to alleged breaches of EFL Rules."

The Championship club have responded by saying the "charges will be vigorously defended".

More to follow...

