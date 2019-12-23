Sheffield Wednesday's team of the decade

Michail Antonio spent two seasons with the Owls between 2012 and 2014

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Sheffield Wednesday fan James Marriott from Singing The Blues gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Keiren Westwood

An easy one this, even though he's actually just lost the No 1 jersey to Cameron Dawson. Westy has bagged us any many points as any striker over the last decade.

Right-back: Lewis Buxton

Probably the most contentious choice in the back four. Lewis actually had an awful start to his Wednesday career before ultimately becoming Mr Dependable.

Centre-back: Tom Lees

Lees came from Leeds for peanuts and was dismissed as a joke by their fans before becoming probably our best defender of the decade. A rock.

Centre-back: Glenn Loovens

A key member of our 2015/16 and 2016/17 play-off final and semi-final losing teams. A real leader on and off the pitch.

Left-back: Reda Johnson

Reda did have the odd mistake in him, but he was an absolute machine and he's Wednesday through and through. A real gentleman to boot.

Right-midfield: Michail Antonio

A shining light in our first couple of seasons back in the Championship. It's great to see him go on to do well. We let him go vastly underpriced.

Central midfield: Barry Bannan

His career had stalled when he came to Wednesday, but what a revelation he has been. Still the focal point of our midfield now.

Central midfield: Jose Semedo

This position should go to Kieran Lee if it were judged on pure talent. But Jose was our leader through the League One promotion days and a model pro.

Left-midfield: Fernando Forestieri

Fabulous and frustrating in equal measure. He's provided some of the best moments of the decade.

Striker: Gary Hooper

He looked like he would flop at first but when he hit form he was unplayable. I'll always remember him for scoring twice in two minutes at Birmingham - an amazing moment.

Striker: Steven Fletcher

Fletch has really come into his own in the last couple of years, staying injury free and scoring big goals when it really matters.