Tony Pulis sacked by Sheffield Wednesday after one win in 10 games

Tony Pulis has been dismissed by Sheffield Wednesday after being in charge for just 45 days.

Pulis joined the Owls in November and secured just one victory from 10 league games.

The Championship strugglers made the announcement late on Monday night, two days after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told the club website: "The performances and results have not been of the level expected since Tony Pulis was appointed.

"There are also other issues that have had a bearing on this decision. On the pitch, seven points from a possible 30 is not acceptable.

"It is vital we maintain our Championship status and I feel I must make a change now with over half of the season remaining to give us the best possible chance of doing so."

First team coach Neil Thompson will take charge of the team for Tuesday's game against Middlesbrough and until a permanent appointment is made.

Former Stoke, West Brom and Middlesbrough manager Pulis was appointed on November 13 following the departure of Garry Monk but won just one match, a 1-0 victory at home to Coventry on December 19.

Wednesday lie second bottom of the table on 13 points, three points from safety.