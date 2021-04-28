Darren Moore: Sheffield Wednesday boss discusses complicated battle with coronavirus

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed how coronavirus-induced pneumonia "got hold of me very quickly" as he works his way back to full fitness.

The 47-year-old has suffered complications, including blood clots on the lungs, after contracting Covid-19.

"I keep fit, I am active, but this got hold of me very quickly and that was the alarming thing," Moore told the Sky Bet Championship club's website.

"I went downhill rapidly but over the past few days, I do feel my body is getting back to where it should be as an individual. That's a big positive because my body has not been my own.

"By resting I am building my strength and energy levels which will allow my body to strengthen.

"I am champing at the bit to get back but I have to listen to the medical advice."

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

Former West Brom boss Moore left Doncaster at the start of March to take over at Hillsborough.

But the Owls are in serious danger of being relegated to League One as they are four points adrift of 21st-placed Derby with two games to play.

Moore, who has no set timescale for a return to work, said: "I am gutted, really gutted, because I want to be there. I want to be there at the heart of it, but I have to rest.

"I would like to say a big, big thank you for the unbelievable support I have received. I have been overwhelmed and touched by the love."