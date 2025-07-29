Danny Rohl: Sheffield Wednesday manager leaves Championship club by mutual consent amid financial issues

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

Rohl missed the first two weeks of pre-season training this month following a rift with owner Dejphon Chansiri and ongoing financial problems at the club.

Wednesday were issued with a third transfer embargo by the EFL in July, meaning they can't sign any players involving a fee for this summer's window and the next two in 2026, after a second successive month where the players' wages were not paid.

First-team staff Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo have also left the club.

The club said: "Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Danny and his backroom team for their services and wish them well for the future."

The German coach has been linked with a host of other jobs - most recently, at Leicester City, who had him on their shortlist of candidates to replace Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Leicester decided not to progress their interest in Rohl, partly because of the complexity of the financial situation and Rohl's contractual circumstances at Hillsborough.

The 36-year-old was handed his first managerial role at Wednesday in October 2023 and steered the club away from relegation, having inherited a side that earned just two points from their first 10 games, before leading them to 12th place last season.

Sheffield Wednesday begin their season at Leicester City on Sunday August 10, live on Sky Sports.

Rohl's parting message: We achieved a miracle together

Rohl posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following his departure. It read: "A very special time is coming to an end and I am incredibly grateful for the experiences we have shared over 21 unforgettable months together.

"I thank our chairman for his faith and giving me the opportunity to take my first steps as a manager. I thank my players for such a successful collaboration, your tireless commitment and for being great humans. I am proud of all of your personal resilience and efforts.

"Thanks to my staff, I'm finding it difficult to find the right words today. You were always there for me and the players too. You worked with so much passion, day after day, week after week. I am very proud to have had each of you with me over the last 21 months. From the first team evening to the last day, I could not have asked for better people to be alongside.

"I also want to highlight my gratitude specifically to my coaches Sascha Lense, Sal Bibbo, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Henrik Pedersen for the fantastic bond we created, it was a pleasure to experience this with all of you.

"Two images will always remain in my mind: the atmosphere in the Sunderland dressing room and the picture after the Watford game. We were a unit. I wish each of you only the best, good health, and a bright future. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"Finally, I want to say thanks to the passionate supporters of this great football club. I will never forget all the amazing memories that we enjoyed together. You make this club such a special place to be a part of with the passion that you showed throughout and I will miss you all so much.

"This summer has been difficult and, in the end, the club and I came to the mutual decision to part ways. I understand the different thoughts and reactions to everything that has been going on during these past few months.

"I am extremely grateful to have had this opportunity. Even during the difficult moments and setbacks, I have always continued to feel the support from everyone. I take so many special moments away with me that will remain in my heart.

"We achieved a miracle together and that will always be something truly exceptional. I wish everyone associated with Wednesday my very best. I will never forget you. The Gaffer."

