Harry Arter wants to make Cardiff loan permanent

Harry Arter has revealed he wants to make his loan move to Cardiff permanent.

The Republic of Ireland international is on a season-long loan from Bournemouth and has been a regular fixture in the Bluebirds' midfield under manager Neil Warnock.

"I've said to my family already the dream season would be Cardiff to stay up, the manager to stay on and then hopefully I can sign because I've loved every minute of being here," Arter said ahead of Friday's Premier League home game against Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

"Have I told the manager? No, I think he can tell.

"Fingers crossed, it stays this good for me and we can sit down after the 38th game with us having stayed up and looking to stay here permanently."