Jordon Mutch a January transfer target for Cardiff City

Jordon Mutch is currently on loan at MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps

Cardiff City are interested in re-signing midfielder Jordon Mutch from Crystal Palace, Sky Sports News understands.

Mutch left Cardiff four-and-a-half years ago after two seasons in the Welsh capital but is now wanted back by the Premier League side.

The 27-year-old joined Crystal Palace - via Queens Park Rangers, in 2015, but has only made 18 starts for the Eagles since then.

Mutch is currently on loan at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS but the Canadian club have not taken up their option to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal.

Now Cardiff are interested in signing him back, once the January transfer window opens, Sky Sports News has been told.

Mutch scored seven goals in 57 league appearances for Cardiff between 2012 and 2014.