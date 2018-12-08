Neil Warnock praises referee Jonathan Moss after Cardiff's victory over Southampton

1:44 Neil Warnock says Cardiff showed 'tremendous' character as they beat Southampton 1-0 at home Neil Warnock says Cardiff showed 'tremendous' character as they beat Southampton 1-0 at home

Neil Warnock praised referee Jonathan Moss for playing advantage in the build-up to Cardiff's winning goal against Southampton.

Callum Paterson scored Cardiff's only goal as the hosts secured their fourth win from five home matches.

Warnock was delighted with Paterson's contribution, but also credited referee Moss who waved play on after Oriol Romeu clattered into Victor Camarasa just seconds before the goal.

"I thought we should have won more comfortably with the chances that we had but all credit to the players," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm really pleased for Paterson because only he would have chased that. But I don't think any other referee would have played advantage like Moss did for that tonight

"So all credit to him for not blowing up straight away for a free-kick. I do criticise but not tonight. I thought it was a tremendous advantage."

Cardiff's latest win lifts them up to 14th in the Premier League table and four points above the relegation zone, and Warnock has praised the fans for helping his side produce their strong home form.

He added: "What we have to do is try and work out a formula where we take our chances away from home and try and defend better.

"While we're here the fans have been fantastic. We know that we've got to get most of the points here but we're already surprising a lot of people - especially the bookies at the moment. We've just got to keep going and keep our feet on the floor."