Cardiff's home Premier League fixture against Watford moved to avoid Six Nations clash

Watford beat Cardiff at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday

Cardiff City’s home Premier League match against Watford has been rearranged for Friday February 22 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The original fixture was due to take place on Saturday February 23 - the same day as Wales' Six Nations encounter with England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Following consultation with South Wales Police, both clubs were in agreement the fixture's date at the Cardiff City Stadium should be moved.

Both clubs have league action the following midweek, with Cardiff welcoming Everton on February 26 and Watford travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool a day later.

2:58 Highlights of Watford's win over Cardiff in the Premier League. Highlights of Watford's win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

The move to Friday evening - rather than Sunday afternoon - is to help give both clubs sufficient time to prepare for their following league commitments.

Watford held off a late Cardiff comeback to win 3-2 when the club's met at Vicarage Road on Saturday.