Neil Warnock says Crystal Palace is a 'special place' after Cardiff draw

1:41 Neil Warnock was pleasantly surprised when Bruno Ecuele Manga outpaced Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to help seal a point for Cardiff. Neil Warnock was pleasantly surprised when Bruno Ecuele Manga outpaced Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to help seal a point for Cardiff.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock credited his time at Crystal Palace with changing his life after his side played out a goalless draw with the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Warnock received a warm reception at his former club as Cardiff put in a dogged performance to prevent Palace from scoring.

The 70-year-old, who had two spells in charge of Palace, also saluted the crowd after the full-time whistle.

"I went and saw the crowd at the end, and the back of that goal, it's a special place, Palace. It always will be in my life," Warnock said.

"It changed my whole life, i was going to pack it in at Sheffield [United], but Simon Jordan got me back here."

Cardiff's form has improved in December but they had to bounce back against Palace after the 5-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

"We've shot ourselves in the foot so many times by giving away elementary goals, especially last week against Manchester United," added Warnock.

"We had to be a lot sharper and we changed things and I'm pleased we did now, we look solid but we also look capable of scoring."

Neil Warnock shakes hands with Roy Hodgson before the game

The draw edged Cardiff three points clear of the relegation zone in 17th place and Warnock insists he is thriving in Wales.

"I used to think Watford was the pits, i didn't think anybody ever wanted to play football below Watford when I was at Sheffield, but I really enjoyed London and now Cardiff. I'm revelling in it," he said.