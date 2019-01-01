Neil Warnock: Cardiff need two or three players in January window

Neil Warnock says Cardiff need "two or three" players in the January transfer window to strengthen their Premier League survival bid.

Cardiff were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham on New Year's Day, but remain above the drop zone in 16th place after earning promotion from the Championship last season.

Warnock is eager to manage expectations at Cardiff, but says they are working hard to strengthen for the second half of the season.

He told Sky Sports: "We are working hard, trying hard, we do need two or three. The chairman is doing it all - he knows how hard it is now! I'm pleased he's negotiated! But it's not straightforward, if you can fit in at this stage of the season; January is a terrible month to be buying.

"At least we have 10 days or so until the next game, get everyone fit and hopefully bring one or two lads in as well, and we go again. We have to put these defeats behind us and onto the next one."

Cardiff were 3-0 down inside 26 minutes against Spurs, coming back down to earth after a late 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

Warnock was happy with the second-half performance, but is aiming for his side to start games better.

"You can't concede them against teams like this, there's no chance," he said. "I'm pleased second half we didn't fold.

"We wanted to play for our pride really [in the second half]. We had a good crowd, noisy right until the end, and I think goal difference is important at the end of the season. It's quite easy to concede another two or three goals.

"We've got to start better. Against the good sides, if you give them the goals the confidence oozes and they can tear you apart.

"I think we've done remarkably well in that first period [of the season], up to today, and you can't be too disappointed, you've just got to get on with it."