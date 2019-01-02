Cardiff City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Cardiff City investigate complaint made against coach Craig Bellamy

Last Updated: 02/01/19 9:47am

Craig Bellamy works as Under-18s coach at Cardiff City
Craig Bellamy works as Under-18s coach at Cardiff City

Cardiff City are investigating a complaint made against their Under-18s coach Craig Bellamy.

The Daily Mail reported that the parents of a young English footballer have complained to the Premier League outfit about Bellamy's behaviour towards their son, who has since left the club.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock, speaking after Cardiff's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on New Year's Day, said that the club's hierarchy were looking into it.

"Ken Choo, the chief exec, is dealing with this," Warnock said.
2:25
Highlights from Tottenham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League.
Highlights from Tottenham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League.

"It's not in my remit. I don't know anything about it."

It is understood that chief executive Choo and chairman Mehmet Dalman will examine the details before deciding on a course of action.

Former Wales captain Bellamy won 78 caps for his country and also played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle during his career.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK