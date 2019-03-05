Cardiff's Sol Bamba ruled out for rest of season with ACL injury
"Our biggest fears have been confirmed," says Neil Warnock; Bamba to undergo surgery on Wednesday
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 05/03/19 1:53pm
Cardiff defender Sol Bamba has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.
The 34-year-old Ivory Coast international sustained the injury in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Wolves on Saturday and left the pitch on a stretcher.
"Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at Wolves on Saturday," Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said.
"Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL; he will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season.
"It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery."
Bamba has played a key role for the Bluebirds this season, registering four goals from the centre of defence, after helping Warnock's side win promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2017/18.
Cardiff find themselves battling relegation from the top flight this season, currently sitting 18th in the bottom three with nine games remaining, two points behind 17th-placed Southampton.