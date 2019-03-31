Cardiff express their 'shock' at claims David Ibbotson could not fly at night

A large portrait of Emiliano Sala is displayed outside Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire

Cardiff have released a statement to express their "shock" at reports Emiliano Sala's pilot David Ibbotson was not permitted to fly at night.

According to reports this week, Ibbotson is thought to have been colour-blind, and his licence restricted him to flying in daytime hours only.

Sala died when the plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed late on January 21. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it could not comment, but Cardiff have issued their reaction to such reports.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock attended the funeral of Emiliano Sala

"Cardiff City is shocked to hear the pilot, David Ibbotson, may not have been permitted to fly at night," a statement read. "The club remains deeply concerned that the pilot, and those who arranged the flight, seemingly completely disregarded the rules of flying and put Mr Sala's life in such danger.

"We believe those who are responsible should be held fully accountable for their actions.

"We reiterate our support for the Air Charter Association's call for more awareness of and better enforcement against illegal flights."