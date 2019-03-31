Neil Warnock in silent stand-off with match officials after Chelsea defeat

0:57 An angry Neil Warnock elected not to say anything to the match officials following their controversial defeat, instead choosing to stand right in front of them and stare An angry Neil Warnock elected not to say anything to the match officials following their controversial defeat, instead choosing to stand right in front of them and stare

Neil Warnock expressed his frustration at referee Craig Pawson and the match officials by silently staring at them following Cardiff's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Warnock was aggrieved a number of refereeing decisions went against his team who impressed in their unfortunate loss to Maurizio Sarri's side.

Cardiff had two good penalty shouts turned down, saw Cesar Azpilicueta's goal be given despite appearing to be offside, and also witnessed Antonio Rudiger only receive a yellow card for hauling down Kenneth Zohore late on.

Warnock's response was to not say anything after the final whistle, but instead he made his feelings known through a variety of silent gestures.

