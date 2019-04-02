Cardiff granted extension from FIFA over Emiliano Sala fee

A large portrait of Emiliano Sala is displayed outside Nantes' Stade de la Beaujoire

Cardiff have been granted an extension to the deadline to respond to FIFA over Nantes' complaint regarding the Premier League club's refusal to pay Emiliano Sala's transfer fee.

Cardiff recently wrote to Nantes proposing a meeting to discuss issues surrounding the Sala tragedy and planned transfer, in line with FIFA's request for the two clubs to come to a resolution directly.

To date, Cardiff have not received a response from Nantes.

The club have refused to pay the £15m transfer fee for the striker who was tragically killed in a plane crash two months ago.

Neil Warnock attended the funeral of Sala

Nantes complained to FIFA - with Cardiff having until April 3 to respond, but that deadline has been extended.

Cardiff will argue that Sala's contract had been rejected by the Premier League and was therefore 'null and void'. He had been unable to sign a revised deal before his death on January 21. Cardiff will also claim that further contract clauses - proposed by Nantes - had not been met.

Nantes say they are fully compliant with FIFA rules and point to the fact that FIFA registered the International Transfer Certificate on January 29 at 5.30pm.