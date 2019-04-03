Neil Warnock says Cardiff will give their best to avoid Premier League relegation

Neil Warnock says Cardiff will "give it our best shot" to avoid Premier League relegation following their 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Cardiff's fifth loss in their last six league matches means they still sit five points off safety with six games left to play this season.

But Warnock insists his side's remaining matches are all "winnable" and that they will do all they can to avoid the drop.

"We're odds-on to go down but we're going to give it our best shot," he told Sky Sports.

"I think we've got six winnable games and even the tough ones I think we can get something out of.

"People will write us off but we'll keep firing back. I can't fault the lads today, the way they play for me is great. I'm really pleased to be in charge of them."

Warnock had a chat with Etheridge as the teams left the pitch

Warnock praised the goalkeeping performance of Neil Etheridge, who made nine saves on an evening when they could have lost by a far greater margin if not for the Philippines international.

He added: "The goalie had a great game. It's funny because coming off I had a chat with him because he knows he should've saved the first one.

"But he says, 'Gaffer he didn't mean it', so I shouted to Kevin, 'Tell me the truth, did you mean it?'. He said, 'No, I didn't', so I'll let him off.

"I thought the response to go 2-0 down like that and to play like we did in the second half, all credit to us. It's as good as I've seen us defend apart from the goals."