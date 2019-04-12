Neil Warnock charged by FA following Chelsea post-match comments

Neil Warnock has been charged by the Football Association following alleged post-match comments made after Cardiff’s defeat to Chelsea.

The Bluebirds boss has been charged with improper conduct after remarks made in relation to the officials' performance in his side's controversial 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on March 31.

Replays showed Cesar Azpilicueta was in an offside position when he scored Chelsea's equaliser, while Warnock also believed Cardiff should have been awarded two penalties.

After the game, Warnock told Sky Sports: "It's the best league in the world with probably the worst officials at the minute. I don't know what Mike Riley does with his linesman, but he'll probably get a game next week. They don't understand what's at stake.

"All the hard work over the last three weeks, and it's none of our faults that an official can't look across the line. It's the most obviously offside I've ever seen. You just can't believe it.

"Is it me? Is it payback time for me over the many years? Are they thinking, 'let's get him out of the way?' I honestly don't know."

Neil Warnock silently expressed his frustration at referee Craig Pawson

An FA statement confirmed Warnock has until April 16 to respond to the charge.

"Neil Warnock has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3," the statement said.

"It is alleged that comments he made in a post-match interview with the BBC, and a post-match interview with Sky Sports, following the Premier League game against Chelsea on March 31, were improper in that they questioned the integrity of the Match Official and/or implied bias.

2:35 Cardiff manager Neil Warnock insists he won't walk out on the club at the end of the season, regardless of whether they avoid relegation or not. Cardiff manager Neil Warnock insists he won't walk out on the club at the end of the season, regardless of whether they avoid relegation or not.

"It is further alleged that comments he made in a TalkSport Radio interview on April 1 constitute improper conduct and/or bring the game into disrepute.

"The Cardiff City manager has until 6pm on April 16 to provide a response."