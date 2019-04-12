Sky Sports Fantasy Football Transfer Tips: Heung-Min Son, Sergio Aguero

Heung-Min Son could be a shrewd Fantasy Football pick this weekend

Former Sky Sports Fantasy Football champion Dan Cox picks some players to consider for your fantasy XI this week.

There is a full schedule of Premier League football this weekend, while Brighton and Cardiff have a double game week as they meet on Tuesday.

The fixtures are spread out over five days so you will need to plan ahead to make sure you have captains for each day - unless you are short of transfers and are considering skipping a day.

Jamie Vardy - £11.5m

The action kicks off on Friday Night Football with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester hosting Newcastle at the King Power Stadium, live on Sky Sports. I did mention last week about bringing in Jamie Vardy (£11.5m) for the Huddersfield clash, in which he scored twice and took home the Sky Sports Man of the Match award. If you did, not only did you benefit from those points last week but you also have a captain for Friday.

Jamie Vardy has reached 15 Premier League goals for the third time in four seasons

Vardy has been steadily going about his business this season with 15 goals and four assists, resulting in 146 Fantasy Football points. Staggeringly, he is still just in a lowly 3.4 per cent of teams.

Heung-Min Son - £10.6m

Onto Saturday and there is one standout fixture for me. Tottenham host Huddersfield in a game you can see live on Sky Sports once more and Heung-Min Son (£10.6m) is my choice to deliver the points. Harry Kane would have been my preferred captain, but that plan is out of the window after he limped off with what appears to be a season-ending ankle injury.

Son scored Tottenham's winner against Man City in the Champions League

I will instead put my faith in Son, who took the mantle brilliantly when Kane missed four games in January and February. The South Korean has scored 12 goals this season, with seven assists and four MOTM awards to match. That puts him on 154 points for the season, which is only nine behind Kane's tally. Again, he has low ownership with just 6.3 per cent. If Son cannot find the net against Huddersfield, who have conceded 63 goals this season, then I will be very disappointed.

A word of note however - Tottenham have the small matter of a Champions League second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, so check the teamsheets on Saturday in case Mauricio Pochettino decides to save Son for the midweek clash.

Sergio Aguero - £12.8m

There's a massive double-header on Super Sunday as the race for the title hots up. Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to face a Crystal Palace side that spectacularly shocked them in the reverse fixture this season, winning 3-2 at the Etihad. At 4.30pm, there is an impressive match-up at Anfield as Liverpool host Chelsea.

I am a bit torn as to who to select as captain. You should either wait for the Manchester City teamsheet and pick one of Sergio Aguero or Raheem Sterling as it is a seemingly easier tie, or Mohamed Salah, who found his scoring boots last week having been on a barren run prior to the Southampton match. I know it is a tough game but I feel Liverpool have a score to settle with Chelsea, who derailed their title bid in 2014 when they won 2-0 at Anfield to give Manchester City the advantage.

I think I am going to have to go for Sergio Aguero (£12.8m), provided he starts as we have the benefit of seeing the teamsheet first. The Argentina man is such an explosive player and he can really make the difference if you are chasing opponents in a mini-league. The dream is always a hat-trick and that would be a 48-point captaincy - this could make all the difference to Fantasy Football league tables as the season draws to a close.

Sergio Aguero leads the race for the Golden Boot currently

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £12.5m

Monday brings us another night of action as Watford host Arsenal at Vicarage Road, live on Monday Night Football. I mentioned Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sead Kolasinac last week. If you brought in one of those then hopefully they will start and you will be covered this week. Arsenal still have single day fixtures in the weeks ahead so an Arsenal player is essential if you want to cover captaincies.

Again, my choice would be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.5m), but you can never quite tell what Unai Emery's teamsheet will look like, so it is always wise to wait for the starting 11 before hitting the transfer button.

Will Unai Emery start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Watford

Lewis Dunk - £7.9m or Glenn Murray - £9.6m

The week's round concludes with Brighton facing off against Cardiff at the Amex. It is not the most glamorous of ties as both teams desperately need three points to fight off relegation. I do not have enough transfers to bring in anyone from either side as my transfer count is very low now just three remaining. Sometimes, you cannot cover every game, so you have to weigh things up. Is it worth bringing anyone in and using a transfer when it is quite possible you could be looking at only a two-point return?

Lewis Dunk has brought in a hefty points haul this term

If you do have an abundance of transfers then perhaps Lewis Dunk (£7.9m) or Glenn Murray (£9.6m) could be options. Dunk has 111 points from six clean sheets and four MOTM awards, whilst Murray has 11 goals and 115 points. Both men are lowly owned with Murray in 1.5 and Dunk in 0.9 per cent of teams, so some points on Tuesday will result in a rise up the leaderboard.