Emiliano Sala: Pair face jail after admitting accessing CCTV footage of footballer's post-mortem

Fans paid tribute to Emiliano Sala following his death in a plane crash in January

Two people have been warned they face jail after admitting accessing CCTV footage of the post-mortem examination of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff when the plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel, north of Guernsey, on January 21.

His body was recovered on February 6 and a post-mortem examination took place at Bournemouth Mortuary the following day.

Sherry Bray, 49, and Christopher Ashford, 62, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on Friday where they admitted accessing CCTV footage of Sala's post-mortem examination.

Ashford, of Calne, admitted three counts of securing unauthorised access to computer material between February 9 and 11 this year.

Bray, of Corsham, admitted three counts of securing unauthorised access to computer material between April last year and February this year.

She also admitted perverting the course of public justice by instructing Ashford to "delete your pics" on February 12, and the next day deleting the post-mortem cameras from the live feed camera facility and deleting the post-mortem image of Sala from her mobile phone.

Judge Peter Crabtree warned the pair that the starting point for sentence was custody.

The pair were released on bail to appear at the same court on September 20.