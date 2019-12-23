Cardiff's team of the decade

Michael Chopra spent four separate spells at Cardiff

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Cardiff fan Owen Deacon from Three Little Birds gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: David Marshall

Hard to look past the Scotsman's 2013/14 Premier League season. Loyal as they come, staying with the Bluebirds following relegation.

Right-back: Lee Peltier

Brought in by Russell Slade, the former Huddersfield captain has remained a stalwart at right-back for several years and proved a reliable leader.

Centre-back: Sol Bamba

Signed on a free transfer by Neil Warnock, the Ivorian started as and remains a fan favourite in South Wales. A real leader and great defender.

Centre-back: Mark Hudson

The former club captain led Cardiff to their first Premier League stint in club history. Would have run through walls for the team.

Left-back: Joe Bennett

Despite a poor season so far, Bennett helped lead Cardiff to a second Premier League promotion. Quickly became a fan favourite amongst Bluebirds fans.

Right-midfield: Craig Bellamy

The Welshman enjoyed a superb loan spell before winning promoting with Cardiff in 2013. His incredible winner vs Swansea will never be forgotten.

Central midfield: Joe Ralls

Playing frequently for Cardiff's development side, the Englishman has featured consistently for the Bluebirds midfield since he was introduced properly in 2014.

Central midfield: Gary Medel

Nicknamed 'El Pitbull', the former Sevilla midfielder featured in 2013/14 before going on to captain Chile to the World Cup last 16.

Left-midfield: Peter Whittingham

No explanation needed. Had one of the best left foots the Championship has ever seen. Frequently featured in the Championship Team of the Season.

Striker: Jay Bothroyd

The last English Cardiff player to earn a call-up to his national side. Scoring for fun, the complete forward ran riot for the Bluebirds.

Striker: Michael Chopra

The journeyman enjoyed a great spell for Cardiff between 2009 and 2011, scoring 28 goals. His winner against Swansea will be written into Bluebird folklore forever.