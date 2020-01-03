Nathaniel Mendez-Laing injury: Cardiff City winger 'very unlikely' to play again this season

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ruptured his hamstring against Sheffield Wednesday last week

Cardiff winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing looks set to miss the rest of this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Mendez-Laing was hurt during the Bluebirds' Sky Bet Championship victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

"He has completely ruptured the hamstring," Cardiff manager Neil Harris said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie against Carlisle.

"The early diagnosis of the scan is that he is not going to play again, or very unlikely to play again, this season.

"So he is certainly ruled out for the foreseeable future.

"Once he sees the specialist on Monday, has the operation probably on Tuesday, we might get more of an idea of whether there is any hope at all of getting him back sooner than we expect.

"But at the moment we have to presume it's worst-case scenario."