Cardiff City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's contract terminated by Cardiff City

Last Updated: 09/09/20 2:56pm

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has left Cardiff City
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has left Cardiff City

Cardiff City have terminated the contract of winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with immediate effect.

No reason was given by the Bluebirds, with the news confirmed in a brief statement on Cardiff's website.

N Forest vs Cardiff

September 19, 2020, 12:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Mendez-Laing scored 14 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions after joining on a free transfer from Peterborough in May 2017.

Also See:

Neil Harris' side begin their Sky Bet Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday before taking on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on September 19 - live on Sky Sports.

They have already been involved in cup action, however, losing 3-0 to Sky Bet League One side Northampton in the Carabao Cup at the weekend.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK