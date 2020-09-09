Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's contract terminated by Cardiff City

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has left Cardiff City

Cardiff City have terminated the contract of winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with immediate effect.

No reason was given by the Bluebirds, with the news confirmed in a brief statement on Cardiff's website.

Mendez-Laing scored 14 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions after joining on a free transfer from Peterborough in May 2017.

Neil Harris' side begin their Sky Bet Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday before taking on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on September 19 - live on Sky Sports.

They have already been involved in cup action, however, losing 3-0 to Sky Bet League One side Northampton in the Carabao Cup at the weekend.