Neil Harris: Cardiff City manager handed one-match touchline ban

Neil Harris was sent off during Cardiff City's 2-1 loss at Wycombe Wanderers, the club's third successive Sky Bet Championship defeat; Harris will serve his touchline ban during Cardiff's FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 5 January 2021 12:35, UK

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris
Image: Neil Harris has been banned for one match and fined £2,000

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has received a one-match touchline ban and been fined £2,000 after being sent off at Wycombe.

Harris was dismissed nine minutes from the end of Cardiff's 2-1 defeat on December 29 and accused of using "abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official".

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: "Cardiff City FC's Neil Harris has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £2,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3 that occurred during an EFL Championship match against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday 29 December 2020.

preview image 2:00
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wycombe and Cardiff

"The manager admitted that he used abusive and insulting language towards a match official during the 81st minute of the match and accepted the standard penalty."

Harris will serve his touchline ban when Cardiff visit Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

