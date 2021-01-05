Neil Harris: Cardiff City manager handed one-match touchline ban

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has received a one-match touchline ban and been fined £2,000 after being sent off at Wycombe.

Harris was dismissed nine minutes from the end of Cardiff's 2-1 defeat on December 29 and accused of using "abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official".

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: "Cardiff City FC's Neil Harris has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £2,000 for a breach of FA Rule E3 that occurred during an EFL Championship match against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday 29 December 2020.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wycombe and Cardiff

"The manager admitted that he used abusive and insulting language towards a match official during the 81st minute of the match and accepted the standard penalty."

Harris will serve his touchline ban when Cardiff visit Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

