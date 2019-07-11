Dom Telford follows Ryan Lowe to Plymouth Argyle

Dom Telford has become the third member of last season's promotion-winning Bury side to follow manager Ryan Lowe to Plymouth Argyle.

Telford joins former Shakers Danny Mayor and Will Aimson at Home Park for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old made 48 appearances last season, his only one at Gigg Lane after signing from Stoke City last summer, scoring 14 goals and contributing six assists.

Half of those goals came in Bury's EFL Trophy run, which saw them reach the semi-final before being knocked out by Portsmouth.

Telford spent the 2017-18 season on loan to Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One, playing 35 times for the Pirates, before joining Bury.