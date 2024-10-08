Wayne Rooney: Is he proving the doubters wrong at Plymouth after poor start as Argyle manager?

It could hardly have been a worse start for Wayne Rooney to his tenure at Plymouth Argyle.

Desperate to prove himself after a nightmare stint at Birmingham City last season, Plymouth were instead trounced 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign in August in front of the Sky cameras.

Since then, however, there has been slow and steady improvement with three wins out of their last five - at home against Sunderland, Luton and Blackburn. There have also been two defeats, but those have come in narrow 1-0 losses at high-flying West Brom and Burnley.

The signs are there that things are improving, in terms of performances and results.

"I get the impression a lot of people want Wayne to fail, and I don't know why," Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver told the Essential EFL podcast.

"I spoke to [Plymouth director of football] Neil Dewsnip, who told me that Wayne is more hands-on now on the training ground than he was when he started as a manager.

"At Derby and DC United the coaching was mostly being done by his coaches. He would watch and only step in when he needed to. But now he's more involved.

"He wants to prove himself. The squad he's got there is a good squad with attacking options. That win against Luton showed just what they're all about. They create such a good atmosphere at Home Park, as well."

Weaver also revealed Plymouth owner Simon Hallett did not even have Rooney on his radar for the job after his time at Birmingham, but the former Manchester United and England captain impressed him in the interview process.

"He told me Wayne would never have been on his radar," Weaver added. "But he interviewed him, and he got through round after round and then to the final four.

"The reason he got offered the job was for playing style, he thought he'd unite the club - because cracks were appearing that hadn't been there for a few years - and also because he'd give youngsters an opportunity.

"Of course you've got to start winning games. But now he's starting to do that. He is showing what he can do at the minute, and hopefully for him he can keep doing it."

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe agreed that it is Rooney's style of play that will prove vital.

"You have to remember how Wayne wants to play the game," he echoed. "He believes in that style of football, and that style has been proven to bring success in the Championship.

"I'm not saying Plymouth will get promoted, but most teams 'football' their way out of the Championship now. They dominate the ball and control games.

"Rooney is right to want to play the way he does. At Birmingham the players weren't able to do it, and there was a worry that would keep happening at every club he went to.

"In that 4-0 defeat on opening day every part of their performance was bad. You were thinking it could quickly go downhill very fast. But the players have bought into it. They kept Morgan Whittaker [who scored the winner on Saturday] and there's still more to come from him.

"It is still hit and miss and a work in progress, and most of their games are decided by the odd goal.

"There is still work to do, but things are definitely moving forward. The evidence is there."

