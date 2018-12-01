Crystal Palace must treat Premier League like a marathon, says Roy Hodgson

4:50 Roy Hodgson praised Andros Townsend's ability to score long-range goals after Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Burnley Roy Hodgson praised Andros Townsend's ability to score long-range goals after Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Burnley

Roy Hodgson says victory over Burnley must be just the start for Crystal Palace after they ended an eight-game winless run with 2-0 triumph at Selhurst Park.

Goals from James McArthur and Andros Townsend gave Palace the points in a game they dominated throughout.

The victory, Palace's first at home this season, takes Hodgson's side up to 14th in the Premier League table but he refused to get carried away when asked how much further up the table they could hope to climb by the end of the campaign.

"We've just got to keep going," he told Sky Sports. "It's real nice today that we were rewarded but the Premier League is a marathon, in every sense of the word and marathon runners have to be very careful.

"You can have a good spell in your marathon where you're feeling good and running a good stretch but then suddenly, you either run out of steam or you don't have the legs to take you over the line.

"I think it's important for us to realise that we've got to be good every week, irrespective of whether it gives us the reward or not because I really do believe that we've got the quality of players and organisation to lift us up the table but it's not going to happen overnight.

"We've had a bad start and I'm afraid you don't correct bad starts with a game, you correct bad starts with a flurry of games and in that flurry of games we've got to try and get as many points as we can. I trust the players to do that and I do know that we are more than good enough to stay in this league and that's going to be our aim."

Hodgson also praised Townsend after his memorable 77th-minute strike doubled Palace's lead and made sure of the points.

"That is Andros, he has that in his locker, no question," he added. "This season, quite often he's cut in onto his good left foot like he did there, he's got good shots away but unfortunately he's been foiled by the goalkeeper or by a block, maybe struck it a bit too hard and not hit the target.

"It was nice this time that he got it just right. But it's certainly good reward for his efforts. I can remember in these previous 13 games so many situations similar to that where I'd have put money on him to do it and it hasn't come off.

"Today I didn't put money on him and it's come off so maybe that should be the way forward!"