Jeffrey Schlupp says the continuing spectre of racism is a hugely important issue

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp says "something serious needs to be done" to combat racism.

The 25-year-old was speaking in the wake of an ugly incident at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, in which Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused.

That incident and Sterling's mature response on social media, has created debate about how best the sport can tackle the issue of racism.

And Schlupp told Sky Sports that the problem needs to be taken more seriously.

He said: "I think everyone has seen it and obviously it is such an important thing, not just for football, but generally in the world.

"You can ban these people from a stadium, but I feel like more needs to be done.

"Whether it is more people getting educated on the matter or something else, it seems to still be around, which is obviously not good.

"I feel people need to actually be educated on racism and what it actually means, and what it does to people.

"No one should have to go through that, not just athletes.

"Unfortunately, it is still around and something serious needs to be done."

Asked if he had been a victim himself, Schlupp said: "I have never been racially abused.

"But I take it personally when someone else is - it is the same thing to me. It is horrible to see and horrible to hear.

"Something needs to be done."