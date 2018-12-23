Andros Townsend scored an incredible 30-yard volley in Crystal Palace's win at Man City

0:52 Andros Townsend scored one of the goals of the season as his superb volley helped Crystal Palace to a 3-2 over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium Andros Townsend scored one of the goals of the season as his superb volley helped Crystal Palace to a 3-2 over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

Andros Townsend scored a remarkable volley from 30 yards for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win at Manchester City.

It was a memorable victory for Roy Hodgson's side and Townsend's goal ensured it is one that will stay in the mind for that much longer.

Palace had just equalised through Jeffrey Schlupp when they won a free-kick on the left wing, 20 yards inside the City half, and when the initial delivery was cleared to the edge of the box, there appeared to be little danger.

Bernardo Silva then headed the ball even further clear, only for the ball to loop up invitingly for Townsend. The winger watched the ball all the way onto his left boot and hammered an unstoppable volley past Ederson and into the top corner to stun the home fans into silence.

The Palace man later described the goal as the best of his career and, so good was the effort, he would have to go a long way to top it before he hangs up his boots.