Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace's win over Man City did not give them right to beat Cardiff

3:29 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he was disappointed his side couldn't break down Cardiff despite managing 31 shots on goal Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he was disappointed his side couldn't break down Cardiff despite managing 31 shots on goal

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says beating Manchester City did not give his side a right to win after drawing 0-0 with Cardiff.

Hodgson's side were unlucky not to claim Selhurst Park all three points after registering 34 shots in the match, most met by a wall of Cardiff defenders.

But Hodgson insisted his team were not entitled to a win against the Welsh club.

Roy Hodgson's Palace were held by Cardiff on Boxing Day

"You start from scratch, and you have no god given right to get any continuity, that it should be easier against Cardiff because you beat Man City, that's not the way it works," said Hodgson.

"They worked very hard for their point, just like we worked very hard at City for ours."

Palace were plagued by some wasteful finishing, but continued to create goalscoring opportunities throughout a frustrating afternoon.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"We really took the game to Cardiff, but they were defending doggedly and with a lot of players behind the ball making it difficult for us."

"I can't look at any of the players and say you didn't work hard enough"

The Eagles remain in 14th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone, but Hodgson is steering clear of any complacency despite his side's positive run.

"I still believe in this group of players," he said. "We have the players to comfortably survive, we don't take it for granted, we don't get complacent, but I do believe in the quality and our organisation and work rate. As much as I'm very disappointed today, it could have been far worse because these are the sorts of games that can often end 0-1."