Andros Townsend urges Crystal Palace to be more clinical

Andros Townsend was frustrated by Crystal Palace's inability to score against Cardiff

Andros Townsend has urged his Crystal Palace team-mates to rediscover their goalscoring form after they spurned 31 shots on goal as they drew 0-0 with Cardiff on Boxing Day.

What could have been their third successive Premier League victory - following on from last week's stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City and a 1-0 victory over Leicester - instead ended in frustration at Selhurst Park.

Townsend hit the crossbar from a good chance in only the second minute, and he told Palace's official website: "It was very frustrating, we created a lot of chances as the stats show. But we couldn't put one away.

"If we want to start climbing the table, we have to be more clinical like we were last week. I'm sorry we weren't and that we didn't get the three points we deserved.

"The amount of chances we were creating, we knew until the last minute that we were going to get another one, and another one and we did but, unfortunately, none went in.

"Luka [Milivojevic] hit the post, I hit the bar and probably should have done better.

"Connor [Wickham] had a couple, Wilf [Zaha] had a couple. It's just one of those days where we have to dust ourselves down and move on.

"In the past, we've had problems with following up good performances with other good performances but the performance was there, we weren't complacent, we knew it was going to be just as difficult as the City game and it turned out to be that way."