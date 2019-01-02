Jason Puncheon attracting interest from Huddersfield

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon could be set for a loan move to fellow Premier League side Huddersfield.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he will not block the move if the parties can agree terms.

Huddersfield are eight points adrift of safety after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Burnley and the 32-year-old Puncheon could provide them with some valuable experience.

He has only appeared in five Premier League games this season and Hodgson confirmed on Wednesday that there is interest from Huddersfield.

"I don't know exactly where the two clubs are in that respect," he added.

"I have had a conversation with Jason Puncheon and he is keen to get regular first team football, especially in the Premier League.

"This is a matter now between the two clubs.

"I have told Jason that, because I have not been able to give him anything like the amount of playing time he would like, and probably deserves, that I won't stand in his way if the two clubs reach an agreement."