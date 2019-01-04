Jason Puncheon set for Huddersfield move, says Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Jason Puncheon has spent five years at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is expecting Jason Puncheon to complete a loan move to Premier League rivals Huddersfield.

Hodgson said at the beginning of the week he will not block a potential move for Puncheon providing all parties can agree terms.

Speaking ahead of Crystal Palace's FA Cup third-round tie against League Two Grimsby, Hodgson said he feels he cannot stand in the way of Puncheon departing the club.

"I believe we are still waiting confirmation that the paperwork has all been completed and that the deal has gone through, but I don't expect anything to happen to prevent that [move] from going ahead," Hodgson said.

"Jason has been a fantastic club servant. A very well-liked and very well-respected member of our team and squad for so many years but he hasn't too many chances in recent times.

"And now when he had got the opportunity to get a first-team place and play on a regular basis, it would be wrong in my opinion to prevent him or stop him from doing that, knowing I haven't been able to offer him that position here."