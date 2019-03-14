Roy Hodgson says Aaron Wan-Bissaka has plenty of time to play for England

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been called up to England's U21 side

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has time on his side when it comes to playing for England, according to Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

England manager Gareth Southgate said Wan-Bissaka was "really pushing" to be in the senior squad, after overlooking the 21-year-old for the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers this month.

Hodgson, a former England boss, was not surprised his full-back will instead play for the U21s against Poland and Germany.

"He's picked for England U21's which is a big honour," said Hodgson. "Gareth is obviously aware of Wan-Bissaka, it's up to him to keep playing well.

"At the age of 21 he's got an awful lot of time to play for England."

Palace take on Watford in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, giving some of the teams below them in the Premier League a chance to gain ground in the fight for survival.

Hodgson's side are five points above the relegation zone.

"There's no reason we can't do both," said Hodgson, when asked if he would prefer the FA Cup or Premier League safety. "Our position in the league isn't precarious."

We need him and that type of player the same as Watford need Troy Deeney. Hodgson on Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha, 26, has scored five goals in his last six games for Palace to help steer them away from trouble.

Hodgson believes their talisman is morphing into a club leader.

"His position in the club is very secure," the Palace boss said. "I don't think he can get that much more respected.

"We need him and that type of player the same as Watford need Troy Deeney."