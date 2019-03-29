Wayne Hennessey FA verdict 'might be imminent', says Roy Hodgson

Wayne Hennessey is 'soldiering on', according to Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson says the FA hearing into charges against Wayne Hennessey "might be imminent" after the Crystal Palace goalkeeper was accused of bringing the game into disrepute for making an alleged Nazi salute.

Wales goalkeeper Hennessey was shown with an arm raised and a hand over his mouth in a group photograph taken at a team meal which appeared on an Instagram story by his team-mate Max Meyer after their 1-0 win over Grimsby in the FA Cup in January.

Hennessey has contested the charge which relates to FA Rule E3, stating players "shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute," but is still waiting for a date from the FA for his case to be heard.

Hennessey, pictured top left, making the alleged Nazi salute (instagram/maxmeyer95)

The 32-year-old has continued to play for both Palace and Wales, and Hodgson has once again offered his support to Hennessey, who he says is "soldiering on professionally".

"He's still waiting for it, I've heard it might be imminent but I don't have any information on it," Hodgson said of the FA charge.

"I don't think he will be very happy about it because we don't think the charge is a fair one. We think in fact quite the opposite, it is a very unfair charge.

"The charge has been brought and now it has to be answered when the FA decide to call him into a hearing.

"He is soldiering on professionally but I'm certain if you were to ask him how he really felt about it, he would say he is pretty upset about the whole thing.

2:12 Hodgson confirms that Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have trained ahead of their match against Huddersfield on Saturday Hodgson confirms that Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have trained ahead of their match against Huddersfield on Saturday

"Something he totally denies is being made into a racist, anti-semitism charge.

"At this stage where the FA are very keen to wipe out all forms of racism, it's not very nice to find yourself accused of something you haven't done."