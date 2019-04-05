Crystal Palace News

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey cleared by FA over offensive gesture

Last Updated: 05/04/19 12:57pm

The charge against Wayne Hennessey was found 'not proven' by an independent disciplinary commission
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been cleared by the FA of making an offensive gesture during a team night out.

The Wales international had one arm raised and one over his mouth - in what was alleged to be a 'Nazi salute' - in a picture posted on German team-mate Max Meyer's Instagram account.

He was charged by the FA in January, who alleged Hennessey "brought the game into disrepute" and that his gesture "included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief".

Hennessey denied the charge and requested a personal hearing, and an independent disciplinary commission has now found the charge "not proven".

Hennessey, pictured top left, at the Crystal Palace team meal after they beat Grimsby in the FA Cup (instagram/maxmeyer95)
Hennessey said in a statement on Palace's website following Friday's announcement: "I'm delighted that the FA have found me not guilty of this charge.

"This was a genuinely innocent moment, which appeared to be something completely different when captured on camera.

"I want to state for the record that I abhor all forms of racism, fascism, anti-Semitism or discrimination of any kind."

