Connor Wickham signs Crystal Palace contract extension until 2021

Crystal Palace forward Connor Wickham has extended his contract at the club until 2021.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Sunderland four years ago, the 26 year-old has made just 42 appearances for the London club after being troubled by several injuries.

But after working his way back into Roy Hodgson's team, the club have decided to extend his current deal which was approaching its final 12 months.

After sustaining a serious ACL knee injury in 2016, Wickham's comeback suffered numerous setbacks, including missing the entire 2017-18 season.

Wickham scored in Crystal Palace's FA Cup win over Tottenham in January

He managed just six appearances in the Premier League last season, all coming from the substitute's bench. During his time in south London, Wickham has scored 10 goals, with his most recent strike coming in January during Palace's FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Upon signing the extension, Wickham told the club's official website: "I'm pleased to have got everything sorted, so I can now fully focus on working my way back into the team during pre-season and the upcoming campaign. I hope I'll be able to show that when fully fit I'm capable of playing a key part.

"It meant a lot that the club backed me after such a serious injury and I hope I'll be able to repay that faith shown in me."