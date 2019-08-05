Crystal Palace sign free agent Gary Cahill on a two-year deal

Gary Cahill has signed a two-year deal at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of free agent Gary Cahill on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old had been a free agent since being released by Chelsea when his contract expired at the end of June.

Cahill had previously been linked with a move to Burnley but the Lancashire club's interest in the former England international had cooled.

He said: "I'm hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can - I feel like I'm in great shape and whoever I play for, I'd like to think that I give it 110 per cent and leave everything out there - so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans."

Cahill made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season

Cahill spent seven-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, establishing himself as a key figure as Chelsea claimed two Premier League titles and the club's sole Champions League trophy.

However, the former Bolton and Aston Villa defender found himself out of favour under Maurizio Sarri last season, making just his second appearance of Chelsea's Premier League campaign as he came off the bench to bid farewell to the Stamford Bridge crowd against Watford in May.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "I'm delighted that Gary has joined us. He's a fantastic footballer who brings a wealth of international and Premier League experience. Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I'm so happy to be working with him again."

Club chairman Steve Parish added: "Gary is an exceptional professional and a fine addition to our squad. Adding a former England captain and a proven winner at the highest possible level to our ranks will definitely boost everyone at the club and add greater depth to our talented squad.

"I'm sure that Gary will also provide great leadership within Roy's squad as we prepare for another competitive season in the top flight."

Palace have signed striker Jordan Ayew and back-up goalkeeper Stephen Henderson so far this summer, despite the £50m sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in July.

The south London club have been linked with moves for Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa and CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, but as things stand Cahill could represent their most notable acquisition of the transfer window.

