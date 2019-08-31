Man arrested following disorder among Aston Villa fans at Selhurst Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray following disorder among the travelling Aston Villa fans at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Footage on social media appears to show crowd trouble in the away at Selhurst Park following Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

Sky Sports News understands no injuries have been reported, while the Met Police continue to investigate.

Met Police said in a statement: "At today's match at Selhurst Park between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace there was a small amount of disorder involving away supporters, requiring steward and police intervention.

"A man [no further details] was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody.

"Body worn footage and CCTV is going to be reviewed and an investigation is underway."

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have yet to comment.