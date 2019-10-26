Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson delighted by high-flying Eagles

Roy Hodgson has led Palace to sixth in the Premier League table

Roy Hodgson has expressed his delight at Crystal Palace's start to the Premier League season but is refusing to get carried away by their lofty position in the table.

The Eagles, with 14 points from their nine games so far, started the weekend lying sixth, a place and a point behind Arsenal, who they face away on Sunday.

2:39 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Palace boss Hodgson said: "The fact we are close to them at this moment in time is something which I'm very pleased about, and I'm very happy to have that many points in the bag.

"But I really don't see where you are in relation to other teams in November has got a great deal of relevance when it comes to discussing what the season is going to be like. It is how close you are in May, that is the thing that matters, and we are fully aware of that.

1:20 Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha was never close to joining Arsenal in the summer and expects the forward to perform at his best in every match, irrespective of the opposition Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha was never close to joining Arsenal in the summer and expects the forward to perform at his best in every match, irrespective of the opposition

"I think you have to be very careful about getting too excited when you find yourselves a bit higher in the table, or too depressed when you find yourselves a bit lower down, until such time when it's really going to count, and that's going to take us into the spring of next year.

"So until then, for me, let's keep going, let's enjoy it when we're close, let's enjoy it when I'm being asked these questions, because I'm fully aware I could be asked a lot of very different questions a month or two from now."

Palace were one of two teams from outside the 'big six' clubs occupying top-six places heading into this round of fixtures, the other being Leicester.

When Hodgson was asked if he thought there was an opening this season for sides not in the traditional group to secure top-six finishes, the 72-year-old said he felt "the quality of the Premier League improves all the time" and that "we know we have to try even harder every year to keep pace with it".

Roy Hodgson speaks to Wilfried Zaha on the touchline at Goodison Park

He then added: "Of course, there's always going to be a situation I think where the teams who are traditionally top-six will maybe have a slight hiccup, a season where things don't go quite so well for them, and I would think there are quite a few teams ready to take their place.

"But for us, we have to keep our feet on the ground, enjoy where we are at the moment, and realise that if we want to stay there we have got to win a lot of games."