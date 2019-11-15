Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke handed driving ban for speeding

Christian Benteke has been banned from driving for speeding

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been slammed by a magistrate after he was banned from driving for a series of speeding offences.

Benteke, who already had nine points on his licence for previous offences, was handed a 12-month road ban at London's Lavender Hill Magistrates Court on Friday.

Chairwoman of the bench Pamela Stokes said the 28-year-old Belgian international, who did not attend the hearing, had "fallen far short" of being a role model to fans.

She said: "I note that Benteke is someone who has offended before, and I also noted the very high speeds recorded for these matters before us today.

"Benteke is a well-known footballer who has many fans, and he should be seen as a role model to those fans - his offending has fallen far short of being a role model."

The court heard Benteke, of Kingston Hill, Surrey, was caught driving his Bentley at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A3 in Richmond, south-west London, on January 20.

He was later clocked at 89mph in a 40mph zone on a stretch of the same road in Putney on March 11. He admitted both offences.

He was also found guilty of driving the vehicle at 64mph in a 30mph zone in Streatham Place, south-west London, on July 22.

Benteke was also ordered to pay £2,780 in fines, costs and surcharges.

Benteke has also been ordered to pay almost £3,000 in fines, costs and surcharges

Benteke was given six penalty points for each of the three new speeding offences which were dealt with by the court on Friday.

He was also ordered to pay £800 in fines for each of these offences, along with £100 in costs for each matter and a £80 surcharge.

Benteke apologised through his lawyer Quentin Hunt for not attending the hearing as it clashed with a commitment to be with the Belgian national team in Russia.

The footballer also apologised for his actions.

Mr Hunt told the court: "He has asked me specifically to apologise to the court and the general public in respect of his behaviour on speeding matters.

"He is acutely aware that he maybe seen by some as a role model to young people and his behaviour should reflect as such. His pattern of speeding is unacceptable."

Mr Hunt added that Benteke "has not in the manner of other celebrities tried on technical grounds to get out of" taking responsibility for his actions.

Mr Hunt said: "He does not wish to put forward any excuses for his behaviour. He realises he should not have been speeding in the way that he did."

Mr Hunt described the court proceedings as an "eye opener" for Benteke whom he said had lived quite a long way from his training ground and had wanted to get home to see his young family.

Benteke has recently moved home, the court was told.

Accepting the need for a driving ban, Mr Hunt added: "As a figure in the public eye it is difficult for him to get public transport but his means are such that he can organise for someone to drive him."