Roy Hodgson signs one-year Crystal Palace contract extension

Roy Hodgson is remaining at Selhurst Park until the end of next season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 72-year-old has guided the Eagles to 11th and 12th-placed finishes in the last two seasons, with the club 12th in the Premier League this campaign ahead of Saturday's home game with Watford.

✍ Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2021!#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 6, 2020

"I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract," said Croydon-born Hodgson, who has now committed to extend his managerial career beyond 44 years.

"I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two-and-a-half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future.

"Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal."

Palace chairman Steve Parish admits he is glad Hodgson will be remaining at the club for an extended period.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Brighton in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Brighton in the Premier League.

"I'm delighted that Roy has agreed to extend his contract with the club, and has reinforced his commitment to help us extend this period of unprecedented stability in the top flight," he said.

"As I've said on many occasions, it is extra special that Roy has a long connection with the club and local community.

"He has established excellent relationships with everyone at the club, and crucially, the players trust and respect him."