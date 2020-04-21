Crystal Palace claim they are oldest professional football club in existence

New research suggests Crystal Palace were founded in 1861

Crystal Palace want to be recognised as the oldest professional football club in existence as they believe they are a year older than Notts County, who currently hold the title.

Palace were believed to be founded in 1905 but new research carried out by author Peter Manning now suggests the club was established in 1861 as a founding member of the Football Association, before it played its first match in March 1862.

According to the Football Association, non-league Sheffield FC are the world's oldest club having been founded in October 1857, while Notts County are the oldest league club having been established in November 1862.

So you think you know your football history?



The research behind our claim

Manning told Palace's official website: "The Crystal Palace was the world's first major theme park and it was owned and run by the Crystal Palace Company.

"Everything within the Palace and its grounds was part of the Crystal Palace's and the Crystal Palace Company's business, including the Crystal Palace Cricket Club, set up in 1857, the emergence of the football club in 1861, through to the setting up and the taking of a majority share stake in the professional football club in 1905.

"Without the Crystal Palace and the Crystal Palace Company there would have been no Crystal Palace Football Club. It was always one club and always part of the Crystal Palace Company's business.

"As the founding of the football club dates back to 1861, it can claim to be the oldest professional league club in the world."

Timeline: From formation in 1861 to professional football in 1905.

In light of the research the Premier League side have announced it will now be celebrating its 160th anniversary next year.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "As a lifelong supporter of Crystal Palace, it's amazing that we have a legitimate claim to be the oldest professional league club still in existence, that we were in the very first FA meetings, and that our history dates all the way back to the Victorian cricketers of 1861 at the Palace even involving the great W.G. Grace.

"I would like to thank Peter Manning for the incredible work he has undertaken researching the definitive history of the club.

"It's a fascinating tale and one I hope supporters will very much enjoy seeing brought to life in this film."