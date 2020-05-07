Crystal Palace confident Roy Hodgson can return to work this month

Roy Hodgson, 72, is expected back at Crystal Palace's training ground this month

Crystal Palace are confident Roy Hodgson will be able to carry out his full managerial duties when he returns to work later this month.

There were concerns Hodgson, 72, could be unable to fulfil his role after the government issued directives restricting the contact that members of the "clinically vulnerable" over 70s age group could have with others due to coronavirus.

However, the government eased its stance this week, and Hodgson is expected to oversee training when Palace's players return on May 18.

The Eagles' squad will begin to train individually, with a view to then working in small groups, ahead of a possible return to playing next month.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has given his backing to the Premier League's 'Project Restart'

The Premier League is aiming to resume the season behind closed doors as part of its 'Project Restart'. No matches have been played since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches are likely to be held in between eight and 10 neutral venues, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying the Premier League's return would "lift the nation".

However, four club doctors have expressed concerns over Project Restart, while Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero told Spanish television programme El Chiringuito last week that players were "scared" to return.

Palace chairman Steve Parish gave his backing to the Premier League's return last week, and told Sky Sports on Tuesday that playing in neutral venues was the "least worst option".