Jadan Raymond: Vitoria SC eye Crystal Palace teenage star

Palace keen to keep 16-year-old but may face losing him for £250k when his contract runs out in June

Last Updated: 26/05/20 3:07pm

Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes are the latest European outfit to try to tempt Crystal Palace's 16-year old midfield star Jadan Raymond from Selhurst Park.

Palace have so far failed to agree a deal with the versatile left-footer who has previously attracted interest from both Benfica and Valencia.

Missing it⚽️

He represented Wales in the 2018 Victory Shield and attracted admirers from across the continent after a series of quality performances for England U17s in the Syrenka Cup in Poland.

Palace remain keen to keep their young star but face losing him for just £250,000 in compensation if he were to leave when his contract runs out next month.

Vitoria have been keeping a keen eye on young English talent after capturing the signings of Marcus Edwards and Easah Suliman from Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively last summer.

