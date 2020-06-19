Crystal Palace eagle Kayla dies after heart attack aged 28

The Crystal Palace eagle - Kayla - has died at the age of 28 after suffering a heart attack.

Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation, which cared for the North American Bald Eagle, has confirmed to Sky Sports News she passed away from a heart attack.

Kayla had suffered from gout for a number of years and the EHWF had been managing the condition.

EHWF had raised as much as £4,000 - mostly from Crystal Palace fans - to help with veterinary bills to try to keep her healthy and pain-free.

Kayla was made the official Palace mascot in 2015 and she has been swooping across Selhurst Park before every home game since, and was popular with supporters and club staff.

Amie Latter, who was a Palace cheerleader for three years, told Sky Sports News: "Kayla was a joy to have at Selhurst Park. She never failed to amaze as you watched her soar from one goal to another. She made the match-day experience so special and will be sorely missed."

Samantha Ames from the EHWF said: "It is with great pain and deep sadness that we must inform you, Kayla, our beautiful Bald Eagle, passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack.

"We thank every single person that had donated towards her veterinary bill and her care. It is thanks to you all that we were able to get her the very best treatment available and know that we did everything possible for her.

"She is now at peace. To say she will be missed is not enough.

"We are beyond grief and cannot think of our lives without her, but we try to take comfort from knowing she is no longer in pain and hope that she is soaring above us, finally reunited with her sister."