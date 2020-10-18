Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace forward tests positive for coronavirus

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old says he is "feeling fine" and not suffering any symptoms after he was absent from the Eagles' matchday squad for the 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ayew played for Ghana in friendlies against Mali and Qatar during the international break and Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed post-match the player had returned a positive test during the club's latest set of tests.

In a Twitter post, Ayew said: "Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance. Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms

"I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon."

Hodgson added: "Unfortunately he tested positive in our last test on Friday for Covid. He's been away with Ghana, which we weren't exactly delighted to have to accept he had to do.

"Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe, when they've gone back to their clubs they've tested positive. And now we have the guidelines before we see him again."

Palace are next in action against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, before the Eagles travel to face Wolves at Molineux on Friday October 30.

The draw against Brighton saw Palace remain 12th in the Premier League table, with seven points from their first five games of the season.