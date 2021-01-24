Transfer news: Leicester City's Demarai Gray interesting Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Leicester winger Demarai Gray this month.
The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has made only one appearance in the Premier League this season, coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Palace on December 28.
Gray was once again left out of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester squad for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Brentford. Leicester won the match 3-1 and will play Brighton in the fifth round.
- Christian Eriksen wages curb Leicester approach
- Crystal Palace sign striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz
He fits the profile of players Palace boss Roy Hodgson is trying to sign, however, as he looks to lower the average age of his squad.
Gray has scored 13 goals in 169 appearances since joining Leicester from Birmingham for £3.5m in January 2016 but could now be on his way out of the King Power Stadium.
Trending
- McGregor in shock loss to Poirier; vows to battle on
- 'I'm a Gunner for life' - Ozil completes Fenerbahce move
- How a cruel night for another Fury ended AJ plan
- Athers: No problems with Dickwella chat
- Arsenal agree Odegaard loan deal
- Arteta: Auba has 'personal issue' to address
- Ozil leaves conflicted Arsenal legacy
- WATCH LIVE BBL Cup Final: London vs Newcastle
- Hatton outshines McIlroy to win in Abu Dhabi
- FA Cup R5 draw: Man Utd or Liverpool vs West Ham
Striker Islam Slimani has already left Leicester to join Lyon this month.
Palace have brought French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to Selhurst Park from Bundesliga side Mainz on an 18-month loan with an option to buy, with Max Meyer leaving the club by mutual consent.
Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports
The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.
Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.