Transfer news: Leicester City's Demarai Gray interesting Crystal Palace

Demarai Gray has fallen out of favour at Leicester, having made 169 appearances since joining from Birmingham in 2016; watch Leicester vs Leeds on January 31; coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 1pm, kick-off 2pm

Sunday 24 January 2021 16:36, UK

Demarai Gray
Image: Demarai Gray joined Leicester from Birmingham in January 2016

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Leicester winger Demarai Gray this month.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has made only one appearance in the Premier League this season, coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Palace on December 28.

Leicester City
Leeds United

Sunday 31st January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Gray was once again left out of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester squad for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Brentford. Leicester won the match 3-1 and will play Brighton in the fifth round.

He fits the profile of players Palace boss Roy Hodgson is trying to sign, however, as he looks to lower the average age of his squad.

Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 30th January 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

Gray has scored 13 goals in 169 appearances since joining Leicester from Birmingham for £3.5m in January 2016 but could now be on his way out of the King Power Stadium.

Trending

Striker Islam Slimani has already left Leicester to join Lyon this month.

preview image 0:48
New Crystal Palace signing Jean-Philippe Mateta says he is 'very happy' to sign for the club after joining from Bundesliga side Mainz on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy

Palace have brought French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to Selhurst Park from Bundesliga side Mainz on an 18-month loan with an option to buy, with Max Meyer leaving the club by mutual consent.

Also See:

Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Back to back Super 6 winners?

Back to back Super 6 winners?

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 3:00pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV